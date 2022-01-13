Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden announces purchase of additional 500 million COVID-19 tests

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden announced Thursday that his administration is buying an additional 500 million rapid tests to distribute to people in the U.S. for free.

Driving the news: The administration previously bought 500 million rapid tests in December, which are scheduled to arrive this month. With the purchase announced today, the U.S. will have 1 billion tests in total "to meet future demand," Biden said.

What we’re watching: Biden said the administration will announce next week how it will make “high quality masks” available to the American people.

  • The administration will also roll out a website next week “where you can order a free test” and have it “shipped to your home.”

What he's saying: "For those who want an immediate test, we continue to add FEMA testing sites so that there are more free in-person testing sites," Biden said.

  • The president reminded the public that those with health insurance can get reimbursed for eight tests a month, and for those without insurance, "we have over 20,000 free testing sites all around the country."

Go deeper: America once again faces COVID test shortages

Sarah Mucha
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems frustrated with Biden’s Omicron response

Reps. Tim Ryan and Elissa Slotkin. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call (left); Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Fed-up Democratic lawmakers are prodding the Biden administration to do more to contain COVID-19.

Why it matters: The outreach reflects building pressure from constituents left confused and wary by shifting and conflicting guidance — a black eye for an administration that ran on its competence.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems try to make up for Biden COVID shortfalls with new proposals

Rep. Ro Khanna. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Congressional Democrats are trying to backfill for perceived shortfalls in the Biden administration's coronavirus response with a wave of new bill filings.

Why it matters: The legislative spurt is a reflection of the dread Democrats feel ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Republicans are already trying to capitalize on the discontent.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
18 hours ago - Health

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow