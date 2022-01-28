White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests

Approximately 60 million U.S. households have ordered free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

State of play: People are allowed to order four tests per household, meaning that around 240 million tests have been ordered so far.

Jean-Pierre also said that "already tens of millions of tests have gone out the door," but did not specifically say the number of households that have received tests.

The big picture: Earlier this month, the White House launched a website for people to order the tests, free of charge.