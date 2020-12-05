U.S. ends 5 cultural programs with China

The Trump administration on Friday ended five cultural-exchange programs with China that the U.S. says were used as "soft power propaganda tools" by the Chinese government.

Why it matters: President Trump is stepping up hardline policies against China in his final weeks in office, with a goal of making it politically untenable for the Biden administration to change course, per Axios' Jonathan Swan and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.

Earlier on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new visa restrictions on members of China’s ruling Communist Party and their immediate family members — a move China called “an escalation of political suppression," per AP.

What he's saying: "While other programs funded under the auspices of the [Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act] are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the PRC government as soft power propaganda tools," Pompeo said in a news release.

"They provide carefully curated access to Chinese Communist Party officials, not to the Chinese people, who do not enjoy freedoms of speech and assembly," he added.

"The United States welcomes the reciprocal and fair exchange of cultural programs with PRC officials and the Chinese people, but one-way programs such as these are not mutually beneficial."

The programs Pompeo ended include the Policymakers Educational China Trip Program, the U.S.-China Friendship Program, the U.S.-China Leadership Exchange Program and the U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program and the Hong Kong Educational and Cultural Program.

