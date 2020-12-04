Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Ratcliffe's long-term China play

Ratcliffe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Axios in an interview Thursday that "China and China alone is the only country that has the ability to compete with the U.S." — and hopes the intelligence community will adopt his view even under "the next administration."

Why it matters: Ratcliffe's comments suggested that he's trying to lock in the Trump era's harder line on China for the long term.

Driving the news: Ratcliffe published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday evening in which he stated that the "People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II."

What he's saying: Ratcliffe told Axios that shifting the intelligence community's priority to China has been "really my focus since I’ve been in this position. Hopefully that will continue regardless of ... the next administration."

  • And he said he wrote the op-ed "because, without getting into the Biden administration specifically, there are folks that have been politicizing intelligence and haven’t been talking about threats honestly, to fit a political narrative."
  • "Now the election is over. We need to speak honestly."

Ratcliffe said the threat is urgent, because the U.S. has a limited window of opportunity to act while China remains the weaker country.

  • "It’s always better to fight downhill. At this point, for all of the threats that China poses, we have the ability to fight them downhill because we are still stronger," Ratcliffe said. "I don’t want our country to be in a position where we fight them uphill."
  • Ratcliffe also said that China poses a graver threat than the Soviet Union because, while the Soviet Union was primarily a military competitor, China aims to win in economic, technological, and military competition around the globe.

China's telecom giant Huawei poses a dual concern because leaders in Beijing know that it could "drive a wedge" between the U.S. and its allies, said Ratcliffe.

  • The U.S. has told some European allies that if they use Huawei or other Chinese companies to build 5G infrastructure, the U.S. would no longer be able to share some sensitive intelligence with allies because those networks would not be secure.
  • If a U.S. ally were to choose Huawei, not only would they be vulnerable to Chinese digital incursions but their relationship with the U.S. would be weakened, Ratcliffe added.

Across the aisle: Democrats see Ratcliffe as a Trump loyalist, but they aren't disputing his claims.

  • The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee found in a September report that the U.S. intelligence community had failed to adapt to China's rise, and that this failure risked America's future ability to compete with Beijing.

What they're saying: "It’s imperative the Intelligence Community rebalance its focus and funding to more effectively address the vast array of challenges that China poses to our national security,” committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a statement in response to Ratcliffe's op-ed. “This is an area of substantial bipartisan agreement, and a challenge we must rise to meet."

Between the lines: Schiff's comment suggests that the Trump administration's effort to cement a tough approach to China may succeed.

Mike Allen, author of AM
24 hours ago - World

Scoop: Trump's spy chief plans dire China warning

Xi Jinping reviews troops during a military parade in Beijing last year. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Thursday will publicly warn that China's threat to the U.S. is a defining issue of our time, a senior administration official tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's exceedingly rare for the head of the U.S. intelligence community to make public accusations about a rival power.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 3, 2020 - World

U.S. blocks cotton imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor

A farmer harvests cotton in a field in October in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China. Photo: Pulati Niyazi/VCG via Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Wednesday the U.S. will block imports of cotton products from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China because of forced labor concerns.

Why it matters: The plan to seize the cotton shipments from a powerful Chinese quasi-military group is the latest U.S. response to China's detention of over 1 million Uighur Muslims in internment camps.

Jonathan Swan
8 hours ago - World

Top general: U.S. losing time to deter China

Stanley McChrystal. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stanley McChrystal, a top retired general and Biden adviser, tells Axios that "China's military capacity has risen much faster than people appreciate," and the U.S. is running out of time to counterbalance that in Asia and prevent a scenario such as it seizing Taiwan.

Why it matters: McChrystal, the former commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, recently briefed the president-elect as part of his cabinet of diplomatic and national security advisers. President-elect Joe Biden is considering which Trump- or Obama-era approaches to keep or discard, and what new strategies to pursue.

