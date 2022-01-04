President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will buy 20 million courses of Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid, effectively doubling its previous order of 10 million.

Why it matters: Data released by Pfizer in December showed that the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

The pill was also granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration late last month.

In a statement on Twitter, the president lauded the pills as a "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic.

What they're saying: "I'm pleased to say that on Christmas Eve, we shipped out the first batch of these pills that we received," Biden said. "And more will be shipped this week."