U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order

Ivana Saric

President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will buy 20 million courses of Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Paxlovid, effectively doubling its previous order of 10 million.

Why it matters: Data released by Pfizer in December showed that the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in high-risk adults.

  • The pill was also granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration late last month.
  • In a statement on Twitter, the president lauded the pills as a "game-changer" in fighting the pandemic.

What they're saying: "I'm pleased to say that on Christmas Eve, we shipped out the first batch of these pills that we received," Biden said. "And more will be shipped this week."

  • "The United States has more pills than any other country in the world and our supplies is going ramp up over the coming months, as more of these pills are manufactured," he added.
  • "Today, I'm directing my team to work with Pfizer to double our order, from 10 million to 20 million treatment courses, to be delivered in the months ahead."
  • "We may need even more than that. That's the estimate we need right now," Biden said, adding that the U.S. had already placed the largest order in the world.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that those who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration expanded vaccine booster eligibility, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot. The FDA also shortened the amount of time people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from six to five months.

Dave Lawler
21 hours ago - World

China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher

Testing in Xi'an. Photo: VCG via Getty

In New York City, 85,476 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In Xi’an, which has a larger population, that number was 122. But it’s the central Chinese city that’s currently living under the world’s strictest lockdown.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is going to drastic lengths to maintain its “zero COVID” policy even with more contagious variants like Omicron emerging and the rest of the world largely learning to live with the virus — including countries like Australia and New Zealand that had previously tried to keep all cases out.

Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday that prevented the Department of Defense from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination requirement and punishing a group of 35 Navy Seals who refused to get vaccinated and sued the federal government over the mandate.

Why it matters: The injunction, which will likely be appealed by the Biden administration, raises questions on how it might shape the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for all U.S. troops if ultimately upheld.

