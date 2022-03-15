U.S. providing over $186M in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The U.S. is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians internally displaced or forced to flee abroad by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday in a statement.

Why it matters: This aid comes on top of the $293 million the U.S. has provided to Ukraine and the region since the start of the invasion in late February, making the U.S. the "largest single-country donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Blinken said.

Over 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

The big picture: The additional funding will go towards further bolstering humanitarian organizations "responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighboring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees," Blinken said.

"We call for an immediate end to Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and for Russia to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine and safe passage for those who seek to leave the cities where they are trapped," he added.

The aid going to neighboring countries will provide Ukrainian refugees with food, safe drinking water, shelter and emergency health care, among other benefits, he noted.

