3 hours ago - Technology

U.S. health department hit by cyberattack during coronavirus outbreak

Alayna Treene

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services, which has been at the forefront of the Trump administration's coronavirus response, was hit with a cyberattack over the weekend, Bloomberg News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The attack comes in the midst of the Trump administration's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 4,000 people in the U.S.

What they're saying: “We are aware of a cyber incident related to the Health and Human Services computer networks and the federal government is investigating this incident thoroughly," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot told Axios. 

  • "HHS and federal government cybersecurity professionals are continuously monitoring and taking appropriate actions to secure our federal networks. HHS and federal networks are functioning normally at this time.”
  • HHS spokesperson Caitlin Oakley said: "On Sunday, we became aware of a significant increase in activity on HHS cyber infrastructure and are fully operational as we actively investigate the matter. Early on while preparing and responding to COVID-19, HHS put extra protections in place. We are coordinating with federal law enforcement."
  • It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident.

Meanwhile on Sunday, false text messages began circulating disinformation that the Trump administration was preparing for a national quarantine, something the NSC declared as "FAKE," late Sunday night.

  • It is not clear whether the messages were tied to the cyberattack, but the administration is investigating whether the two are related, according to a Trump administration official.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from HHS.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:45 p.m. ET: 179,103 — Total deaths: 7,079
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:45 p.m. ET: 4,138 — Total deaths: 71
  3. Health agencies: Healthy U.S. volunteer receives first dose of experimental coronavirus vaccine — The WHO director stressed that social distancing isn’t useful unless governments ramp up testing.
  4. Federal government latest: White House urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people
  5. Public health latest: States order most nonessential services to close — Canada closed its borders, with an exemption for U.S. citizens. Ohio wants to delay primary.
  6. Sports latest: The NFL will hold its draft as scheduled next month.
  7. What should I do? Answers from Axios experts.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.
Keep ReadingArrowUpdated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

White House urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House's coronavirus task force announced tougher guidelines on Monday to help slow the spread of the disease, including limiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Why it matters: The tougher guidelines, which will be in place for at least a 15-day period, come as the number of reported cases in the U.S. has surpassed 4,000. President Trump said the new guidance could be the "new normal" in the U.S. until July or August.

Go deeperArrow17 mins ago - Health
Axios

Ohio governor to support lawsuit delaying in person-voting

Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he will recommend postponing in-person voting for Tuesday's Ohio presidential primaries until June 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak, noting that it's impossible to conform to the CDC's guidelines limiting gatherings of more than 50 people.

The intrigue: DeWine said that he does not have the unilateral power as governor to delay an election unless the state is "invaded," so his government will be supporting a lawsuit filed by at-risk voters in order to make postponement possible. In the meantime, voters will still be able to request absentee ballots.

Go deeperArrow42 mins ago - Politics & Policy