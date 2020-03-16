U.S. health department hit by cyber attack during coronavirus

The Department of Health and Human Services, which has been at the forefront of the Trump administration's coronavirus response, was hit with a cyber attack over the weekend, Bloomberg News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The attack comes in the midst of the Trump administration's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 4,000 people in the U.S.

What they're saying: “We are aware of a cyber incident related to the Health and Human Services computer networks and the federal government is investigating this incident thoroughly," White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Ullyot told Axios.

"HHS and federal government cybersecurity professionals are continuously monitoring and taking appropriate actions to secure our federal networks. HHS and federal networks are functioning normally at this time.”

HHS spokesperson Caitlin Oakley said: "On Sunday, we became aware of a significant increase in activity on HHS cyber infrastructure and are fully operational as we actively investigate the matter. Early on while preparing and responding to COVID-19, HHS put extra protections in place. We are coordinating with federal law enforcement."

It was not immediately clear who was behind the incident.

Meanwhile on Sunday, false text messages began circulating disinformation that the Trump administration was preparing for a national quarantine, something the NSC declared as "FAKE," late Sunday night.

It is not clear whether the messages were tied to the cyber attack, but the administration is investigating whether the two are related, according to a Trump administration official.

