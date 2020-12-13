Get the latest market trends in your inbox

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic frontlines

Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first trucks carrying the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in the U.S. were being prepared to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday, offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring and surging case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated.

Healthcare workers carry signs in support of resident physicians, interns and fellows at UCLA Health as they protest for improved COVID-19 testing and workplace safety policies outside of UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, Dec. 9. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Medical staff members dance to a Christmas song at nursing station in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 10. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images
A nurse writes a note to communicate with staff outside the room of a Covid-19 positive patient at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts on Dec. 4. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
A testing site in a parking lot at Bergen Community College run by Bergen County and the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center on Dec. 3, 2020 in Paramus, New Jersey. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Health care workers prepare COVID-19 tests to hand out to people who self-administer the tests at Long Beach City College-Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A staff member holds a bag of appreciation gifts during a Christmas party at the Goodwin House senior living community center in Arlington, Virginia, on Dec. 10. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Hospitals prepare to vaccinate workers

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protesters clash in D.C. and Washington state after Trump rallies

Supporters of President Trump wave a "Betsy Ross" flag, considered offensive with racist symbolism, during a protest in Washington, DC., on Saturday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Violent clashes erupted in Washington, D.C., and Washington state, after supporters of President Trump, many maskless despite face mask mandates, rallied Saturday, refusing to accept that President Trump lost the 2020 election.

The latest: In Olympia, Wash., police arrested two suspects and declared a riot after one person was shot during a face-off between Trump supporters and counter-protesters, per the New York Times.

Oriana Gonzalez
Dec 12, 2020 - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, the agency announced on Friday night.

Why it matters: It's a major milestone in the U.S. fight against COVID-19, clearing the way for the initial rollout of a vaccine that has been found to be 95% effective with no serious side effects.

Marisa FernandezOriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 vaccine will arrive to states by Monday

General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for the Defense Department's Project Warp Speed. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Friday night, is expected to arrive throughout the U.S. by Monday to administer to health care workers, U.S. officials said Saturday.

Why it matters: The administration green-lighting shipments and distribution this weekend comes as the U.S. topped more than 3,000 deaths a day — more than 9/11 or D-Day.

