Smoke from U.S. fires reaches Europe

A firefighter works at the scene of the Bobcat Fire burning on hillsides near Monrovia Canyon Park in Monrovia, California on Tuesday. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke from the historic wildfires ravaging the U.S. West was observed over the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe this week, and it will return to the continent this weekend, per European scientists research.

Why it matters: "The fact that these fires are emitting so much pollution into the atmosphere that we can still see thick smoke" some 5,000 miles away "reflects just how devastating they have been in their magnitude and duration," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the European Commission's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which studied the data, in a statement.

  • Smoke usually travels from North America to Europe one or two times in a year "wildfires in British Columbia," but not from the U.S., Parrington told the Washington Post.

What they found: CAMS observed via satellite imagery the transportation of smoke from mega-fires in California, Oregon and Washington to Western Europe between Aug. 15 and Sept. 14.

  • The activity this year has been "tens to hundreds of times more intense than the 2003–2019 average in the US in general, as well as in several affected states," according to CAMS' report.
  • The fires in California and Oregon in particular "have already emitted far more carbon in 2020 than in any other year since CAMS records begin in 2003."

Of note: Parrington made clear in his statement that the smoke thickness, or aerosol optical depth (AOD), from the wildfires, is huge.

"Over the western US, AOD levels have been observed to reach values of seven or above; to put this into perspective, an AOD measurement of one already implies very hazy conditions and potentially poor air quality."

Sep 16, 2020 - Science

Portland has world's worst air quality as West Coast fires raze 5 million acres

An aerial view of structures destroyed by wildfire and others spared by fire retardant in Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Portland, Oregon, recorded the poorest air quality in the world Tuesday, per IQ Air, as the West Coast wildfires burn across some 5 million acres.

Why it matters: The mega-fires have charred 3,154,107 acres in California, over 1 million in Oregon and more than 807,000 in Washington amid hazardous air conditions. Seattle has the world's third-worst air quality and Los Angeles the seventh, according to IQ Air. The blazes have killed at least 35 people and displaced tens of thousands. Thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Updated Sep 16, 2020 - Science

In photos: Historic wildfires rage across the U.S. West

Homes destroyed by the now-mostly contained Hennessey Fire in Napa, California, on Sept. 15. The fire has burned over 315,000 acres, razed 633 structures and killed five people. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

87 large wildfires are burning across the U.S. West, mostly in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement Tuesday.

The big picture: The mega-blazes have killed at least 35 people and burned some 5 million acres in Oregon, Washington and California, where air quality is among the worst in the world. Smoke from the fires is affecting East Coast skies this week. It's been spotted in New York and Washington, D.C. The National Weather Service notes the smoke will "continue to obscure" parts of Virginia for days.

18 hours ago - Health

West Coast wildfires heighten coronavirus risk

Photo: Getty Images

The wildfires raging in the West are obviously horrendous on their own, but they're also raising the risk of further coronavirus spread, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: It's harder for people to take appropriate coronavirus precautions when they're being forced from their homes, or when the air quality is as bad as it is.

