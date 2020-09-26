43 mins ago - World

U.S. puts export restrictions on China's top chipmaker

Photo: Su Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

The Trump administration put in place restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China's biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., the WSJ reported Saturday.

Why it matters: The curbs are the latest restrictions issued by the Trump administration to limit China's efforts to compete in advanced technology, per WSJ.

Details: According to a Commerce Department letter, reviewed by the WSJ and other media outlets, U.S. companies will need licenses to export goods to SMIC due to an "unacceptable risk" that the products may be used for Chinese military purposes.

  • The letter, sent to U.S. firms on Friday, added that the controls will be in place “pending the U.S. government’s review of SMIC and its subsidiaries," per the Washington Post.

The other side: A SMIC spokeswoman cited by WSJ said in an emailed statement that the company continues "to engage constructively and openly" with the U.S. Department of Commerce.

  • “SMIC reiterates that it manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses. The Company has no relationship with the Chinese military and does not manufacture for any military end-users or end-uses,” the spokeswoman added.

Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 32,673,978 — Total deaths: 990,738 — Total recoveries: 22,535,056Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 7,065,019 — Total deaths: 204,249 — Total recoveries: 2,727,335 — Total tests: 99,488,275Map.
  3. States: New York daily cases top 1,000 for first time since June — U.S. reports over 55,000 new coronavirus cases.
  4. Health: The long-term pain of the mental health pandemicFewer than 10% of Americans have coronavirus antibodies.
  5. Business: Millions start new businesses in time of coronavirus.
  6. Education: Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect.
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee set to start Oct. 12

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sept. 24. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee are tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 12, two Senate sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The committee's current schedule could allow Senate Republicans to confirm the nominee weeks before November's election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell currently has enough votes to confirm Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected as the president's pick.

