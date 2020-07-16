37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chipmaker secures largest Chinese IPO in nearly a decade

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, raised $6.62 billion in an IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, and saw its share price more than triple during its first day of trading. It will continue to be listed in Hong Kong.

  • Why it matters: This is the largest mainland China IPO since 2010, and makes SMIC the most valuable Shanghai-listed tech company with a market cap north of $84 billion.

The bottom line: "The share sale is an important moment for the company but also China’s broader ambition to grow its domestic semiconductor industry, a push that has been accelerated by the trade war between the U.S. and China," wrote Arjun Kharpal of CNBC.

Dave Lawler
Updated Jul 3, 2020 - World

The 53 countries supporting China's crackdown on Hong Kong

Note: The U.S. has been highly critical of China over the law, but withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Dueling statements at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva shed light on geopolitical currents far beyond the walls of that institution.

Driving the news: China's Foreign Ministry and state media declared victory after 53 countries backed Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong. Just 27 criticized the law, which imposes harsh penalties for vaguely defined political crimes and is widely viewed as the death knell for Hong Kong's autonomy.

Dave LawlerAlison Snyder
Jan 25, 2020 - World

Deep Dive: World leaders in Davos walk the U.S.-China tightrope

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

DAVOS, Switzerland — The Trump administration is gearing up for a long-term confrontation with China, a rival viewed increasingly as an existential threat, but a week in Davos offers a stark reminder that the world is not prepared to line up behind it.

The big picture: There was a palpable sense of relief among the Davos crowd after the "phase one" trade deal reduced tensions between the U.S. and China.

Fadel Allassan
49 mins ago - Health

U.S., Canada and U.K. accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Hackers associated with Russian intelligence services are trying to steal information from researchers involved in coronavirus vaccine development, according to a joint advisory by U.K., U.S. and Canadian authorities published Thursday.

The big picture: This isn't the first time a foreign adversary has been accused of attempting to steal COVID-19-related research. U.S. officials in May announced an uptick in Chinese-government affiliated hackers targeting medical research and other facilities in the U.S. for data on a potential cure or effective treatments to combat the virus.

