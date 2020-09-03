U.S. debt to reach 100% of GDP in 2021

The federal budget deficit will reach $3.3 trillion in the fiscal year ending this month — more than triple the 2019 shortfall, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected on Wednesday.

Why it matters: That would be 16% of GDP, the largest amount since the end of World War II in 1945. The national debt is projected to exceed 100% of GDP in 2021 and rise to 107% in 2023 — "the highest in the nation's history," the CBO notes.

Driving the news: The CBO attributed the rise mostly to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic "and the enactment of legislation in response."

Federal spending has jumped to to 32% of GDP this fiscal year after Congress spent trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief in order to curb the spread of a virus that has so far killed over 185,700 people and infected more than 6.1 million in the U.S.

Negotiations for the next stimulus package have continued to stall, as tens of thousands of Americans remain without a job.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: The U.S. government can borrow at less than the rate of inflation, which is a sign from the markets that they’re encouraging higher government spending, higher borrowing and higher debt.

The Treasury will always be able to repay that debt, because it borrows in dollars and can print as many of those as it likes.

Of note: The deficit could have been worse. The CBO projected in April that it would jump to $3.7 trillion.