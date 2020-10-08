Trump admin plans to reduce U.S. troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by 2021

An Afghan border forces soldier stands guard at a U.S. forces base, which has been handed over to Afghan border forces in Dih Bala district of Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan, inj July. Photo: Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua via Getty Images
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Wednesday the U.S. would cut its troop number in Afghanistan to 2,500 by early 2021, per Reuters.
Details: "When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan," O’Brien said at a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, event. "As of today there are under 5,000 and that will go to 2,500 by early next year."
Of note: Trump contradicted O'Brien later on Wednesday, tweeting, "We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!"
- The president did not elaborate.
The big picture: The U.S. struck a deal with the Taliban in February to begin a gradual drawdown of American troops from the country.
- U.S. troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan under the peace agreement the following month.
- The Trump administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.