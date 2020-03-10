13 mins ago - World

U.S. troops begin withdrawing from Afghanistan

Jacob Knutson

Afghani President Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan on Tuesday under the peace agreement signed by the U.S. and Taliban last month, reports the AP.

The state of play: The move comes amid ongoing political tensions in Afghanistan as Kabul hosted two presidential inaugurations on Monday, with both incumbent Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah continuing to insist that they won the last election.

  • In the agreement, the U.S. withdrawal is not contingent on political stability in Afghanistan or a specific outcome to talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government over the country’s future.
  • U.S. troop removal depends on the Taliban preventing terrorist groups like al-Qaeda from using the country to threaten the security of the U.S. and its allies.
  • Plans for talks between the Afghan government and Taliban have so far stagnated. The dueling inaugurations hampered attempts to plan the talks, though Ghani said Tuesday that he has started compiling a negotiating team.

By the numbers: A U.S. military spokesman told AP that it will reduce the number troops it has in the country from around 13,000 to 8,600 over 135 days.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Ghani in a statement Monday saying, "We also welcome President Ghani’s announcement that he will issue a decree March 10 on Taliban prisoner release."

  • A Taliban spokesman told the AP over the weekend that the insurgent group is committed to its agreement with the U.S. and called on Washington to ensure that its prisoners are freed.

Go deeper: U.S. reaches "huge milestone moment" in Afghanistan peace process

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

U.S. and Taliban announce first step in Afghanistan peace process

Photo: Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

The State Department confirmed Friday morning the U.S. and Taliban have "reached an understanding" that starts a 7-day "reduction of violence" to be followed by a signed U.S.-Taliban agreement.

Why it matters: The Afghanistan war is the longest war in U.S. history. President Trump has previously pulled out of talks at the last minute, only to restart them.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 21, 2020 - World
Jacob Knutson

Afghanistan president rejects Taliban prisoner swap in blow to U.S. deal

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani during a press conference on March 1. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that he will not release 5,000 Taliban prisoners ahead of peace talks next week, as laid out in a peace agreement that the U.S. signed with the Taliban on Saturday, according to AP.

Why it matters: Ghani’s public disagreement with the contents of the agreement presents the first major hurdle in its implementation, which is crucial to ending America’s longest war.

Go deeperArrowMar 1, 2020 - World
Dave Lawler

Ghani declared victor in Afghanistan's disputed presidential election

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Photo: Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tuesday's long-awaited announcement that Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani won re-election last September appears likely to deepen, rather than resolve, a tense dispute over the country's presidential election.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reached a truce with the Taliban that, if it holds, will lead to negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government. That development comes amid a bitter dispute over who speaks for Afghanistan.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - World