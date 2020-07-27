1 hour ago - World

U.S. consulate in Chengdu, China, shuts following Houston eviction

Police block people attempting to enter a road leading to the now-former U.S. Consulate, as the American flag has been lowered in Chengdu, China. Photo: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese officials announced they've lowered the American flag and taken over the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, per AFP.

The big picture: The closure marks a tit-for-tat move by Chinese authorities after the forced shuttering of China's consulate in Houston by U.S. officials. Chengdu is a secondary diplomatic outpost for the U.S. — much like Houston was for China.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 16,201,176 — Total deaths: 647,928 — Total recoveries — 9,360,046Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 4,233,927 — Total deaths: 146,934 — Total recoveries: 1,297,863 — Total tested: 51,491,494Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Rebecca Falconer
Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis on July 26 crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights leaders were attacked by police officers while marching in support of voting rights. Photo: Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Science

As Hanna's rains lash South Texas, Hawaii braces for Hurricane Douglas

Police wait for people to return to their cars before closing the beach parking lot in preparation for Hurricane Douglas, in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday. Photo: Ronen Zilberman/AFP via Getty Images

As South Texas continued to feel the effects of one hurricane, another one was threatening Hawaii, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Driving the news: Former Hurricane Hanna has triggered flooding across parts of South Texas after dumping over 15 inches of rain — and the downpour's continuing Sunday night, the Washington Post notes. Meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas was set to bring heavy rains to parts of the main Hawaiian Islands Sunday night through Monday, per the NHC.

