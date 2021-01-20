Cities across the U.S. lit up to honor Americans killed by the pandemic, as President-elect Joe Biden led a national mourning during a sunset ceremony in Washington, D.C., on the eve of his inauguration.

The big picture: Standing at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, surrounded by 400 lights to commemorate lives lost to COVID-19, Biden said: "To heal, we must remember." From New York City to Miami, city buildings were illuminated as part of this "national moment of unity," as the U.S. coronavirus death toll surpassed 400,000.

The Empire State Building illuminates an amber hue to support the Biden Inaugural Committee's COVID-19 Memorial: A National Moment of Unity and Remembrance in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The California State Capitol dome is lit to memorialize lives lost to COVID-19 as CHP officers and the National Guard continue to guard the perimeter in Sacramento, California. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ford Motor Company illuminates its world headquarters to support the COVID-19 memorial initiative in Dearborn, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

"Urban Light" by artist Chris Burden shines an amber hue to support the national remembrance in Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport illuminates an amber hue in remembrance of coronavirus victims. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images