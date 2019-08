The tariffs are a direct response to President Trump's announcement earlier this month that the U.S. would levy 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of U.S. imports from China on Sept. 1 — with some of those tariffs pushed back to Dec. 15 to account for the holiday season.

The big picture: China's announcement also included news that it would increase its tariffs on U.S. automobiles back to 25% on Dec. 15. It had slashed those tariffs to 15% — in line with its imports from other countries — last December after progress on the issue during talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20.

Dow futures had been green all morning, but flipped to red on the news of the tariffs.

The state of play: As Axios' Jonathan Swan reported, the biggest tool Trump has to pump the economy and the markets is a trade deal with China. But if anything, senior administration officials have turned harder against China in recent weeks thanks to national security concerns in Hong Kong and Taiwan — and these retaliatory tariffs aren't going to help.

Go deeper: Trump's China bind