Trump says U.S. will hit remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports with 10% tariffs

President Trump said in a series of Thursday tweets that 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of U.S. imports from China will begin September 1, accusing Beijing of reneging on a series of promises in this year's ongoing trade talks.

Why it matters: Trump had called a trade truce after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in June. He said that his administration elected to take the step announced today despite "constructive" trade talks this week in Shanghai led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.