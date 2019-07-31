New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Fed cuts interest rates for the first time since 2008

WASHINGTON , June 19, 2019 -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington D.C., the United States, on June 19, 2019
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in June. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

In the biggest Fed decision since 2015, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would slash its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, as expected, in an effort to extend the economic boom and boost weak inflation.

Why it matters: While previous Fed regimes have cut rates when the economy was not in the throes of a recession, it's still a rare move — one that will likely be a legacy-shaping milestone in Jerome Powell's tenure as Fed chairman.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

