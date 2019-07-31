In the biggest Fed decision since 2015, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would slash its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, as expected, in an effort to extend the economic boom and boost weak inflation.

Why it matters: While previous Fed regimes have cut rates when the economy was not in the throes of a recession, it's still a rare move — one that will likely be a legacy-shaping milestone in Jerome Powell's tenure as Fed chairman.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.