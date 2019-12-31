The president also added that he would head to Beijing "at a later date" to begin talks for the "phase two" deal.

The big picture: From what has been publicly announced, the "phase one" deal averted a new round of tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, and a Chinese official said at the time that the U.S. would reduce its tariffs on Chinese goods in stages.

It also included an agreement from China to increase imports from the U.S. and purchase agricultural goods.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dan Primack: The "phase one" deal is Trump trying to save face — as it seems to basically be an agriculture purchase agreement that does little to address the core issues that the president supposedly cares about.

