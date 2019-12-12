U.S. and China reach limited deal to delay December tariffs

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators have reached an agreement to reduce existing tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese goods and delay a new round of tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: Sunday's tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports would have directly affected consumer goods such as cell phones, laptops, video game consoles and toys. In return for the tariff reductions and delay, China has reportedly agreed to buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods.
The big picture: The 17-month U.S.-China trade war has lacked significant breakthroughs, causing major market uncertainty and hammering the U.S. manufacturing industry. Recent data, however, has shown China's economy is also taking a hit, giving Beijing extra incentive to strike a deal that would delay the December tariffs.
Between the lines: Optimism for a trade war reprieve was low in the wake of Trump's suggestion earlier this month that he "liked the idea" of waiting until after the 2020 election to strike a deal with China.
- A source close to Trump's negotiating team also told Axios' Jonathan Swan that the China deal had been stalled as a result of legislation from Congress expressing support for anti-government protestors in Hong Kong, which infuriated Beijing.
Go deeper: The trade war is working — kind of