U.S. and China reach limited deal to delay December tariffs

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators have reached an agreement to reduce existing tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese goods and delay a new round of tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: Sunday's tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports would have directly affected consumer goods such as cell phones, laptops, video game consoles and toys. In return for the tariff reductions and delay, China has reportedly agreed to buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods.