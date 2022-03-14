Report: U.S. tells allies China may be open to giving Russia military support

The U.S. has told allies in Europe and Asia that China has signaled a willingness to provide Russia military support in its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Why it matters: Russia is believed to have asked China for ​equipment and other assistance as reports indicate the Russian forces may be running low on weaponry.

The big picture: The messages, sent by the State Department, did not specify whether China had indicated that it would begin supporting Russia militarily in the future or whether it is already doing so, per the Financial Times.

They also did not indicate when exactly China had signaled its openness to providing Russia with military assistance, according to the report.

The State Department declined to comment.

What to watch: National security adviser Jake Sullivan is traveling to Rome Monday for a meeting with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.