Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

China lays out 5-point position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Zachary Basu

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday stressed that Beijing believes the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries" should be respected — a principle that "applies equally to Ukraine."

Why it matters: Reiterating that Russia's "legitimate security demands" on NATO expansion "should be taken seriously and properly addressed," the statement marks China's most extensive yet on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: Weeks before the attack began, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an unprecedented joint statement seeming to align their visions for an anti-Western international order.

  • The two authoritarian powers have fostered deeper ties, including in military cooperation, as tensions with the U.S. have soared over the past several years — raising major alarms in Washington.
  • Russia and China said they "oppose further enlargement of NATO" and called on the West "to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches."

Driving the news ... Following a call with his British, EU and French counterparts, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined Beijing's position on Ukraine in five points:

  1. China "firmly advocates" abiding by the UN Charter and respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.
  2. The security of one country cannot be strengthened at the expense of another, and Russia is justified to have concerns about five rounds of NATO expansion.
  3. China believes "all parties" should exercise restraint and protect civilian life and property to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis.
  4. China supports "direct dialogue and negotiation between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible," and believes Ukraine "should be a bridge between East and West, not a frontier of great power confrontation."
  5. The UN Security Council should be used to "facilitate a diplomatic solution and "cool tensions rather than fuel them." China has always opposed UN resolutions that invoke Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which authorizes military and non-military steps to "restore international peace and security."

Between the lines: The New York Times reported Friday that U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that Beijing did not believe the warnings and even shared the information with Moscow.

What to watch: With major Western sanctions set to isolate Russia from much of the global economy, many experts believe the Kremlin's dependence on China will dramatically increase.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
7 mins ago - World

U.S. to sanction Putin, Lavrov as Russia continues to barrel down on Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with members of the Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Putin and Lavrov are the U.S.'s most high-profile target yet. The sanctions are aimed at kneecapping Russia's leader and economy as Russian forces continue its unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 24 mins ago - Health

CDC loosens masking guidance

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The CDC announced today that it has created new metrics for determining when people should use masks and take other COVID precautions, and now recommends universal masking for less than a third of the U.S. population.

Why it matters: The new metrics are intended to reflect the evolution of the pandemic amid widespread vaccinations and the less-severe Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

EU and U.K. freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Jan. 19, 2020, in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup - Pool /Getty Images

The European Union and United Kingdom have frozen the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a new tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The moves reflect Moscow's new pariah status but are mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow