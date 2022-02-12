Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. ambassador calls for justice after South Korean diplomat assaulted in NYC

Axios

The United Nations Headquarters building in Manhattan on Dec. 8. Photo: Daniel SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations expressed solidarity on Saturday with a South Korean diplomat assaulted in an unprovoked attack in New York City earlier in the week.

Details: The diplomat, whose name has been withheld by officials, worked for the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations. An unknown assailant punched the diplomat in the face on Wednesday evening in Midtown in what police told reporters was an “unprovoked” attack.

  • The investigation remains ongoing.

Driving the news: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield wrote on Saturday that she and the U.S. Permanent Mission to the United Nations stand with the diplomat.

  • "We will support efforts to bring justice for this terrible crime, and to make our vibrant, diverse city safe and welcoming for the diplomatic community and everyone who calls New York home."
The big picture: Reports of hate crimes skyrocketed in 2021 in more than a dozen of America’s largest cities, with a record number of Asian Americans saying they were targeted, according to a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Go deeper: NYPD: Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC jumped by 361% this year

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 21 mins ago - Health

Black women face structural racism in health care jobs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Black women are more widely represented in health care than any other demographic group, yet they're concentrated in its lowest-wage and most hazardous jobs, according to a study published yesterday in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: The study was among several examining racism and health in Health Affairs released Monday in the medical journal's first issue devoted entirely to the topic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyZachary Basu
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tells Putin that Ukraine invasion would cause "irrevocable damage"

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva on June 16, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine, President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday.

Driving the news: A senior administration official told reporters on a briefing call that the White House sensed "no fundamental change" in Russia's posture from the last several weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes new antibody treatment for Omicron — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohortCases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon.
  2. Vaccines: Experts praise Pfizer's delay on kids' vaccines — Chicago White Sox to require COVID vaccines for minor league players — Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — What it takes to persuade the unvaccinated.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court rejects request to block vaccine mandate for NYC teachers — Nevada governor rescinds indoor mask mandate — Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian mandate protests.
  4. Business: Major American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices — Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers.
  5. World: Canadian judge grants order allowing removal of protesters blocking border bridge — Boris Johnson signals early end to U.K. restrictions.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow