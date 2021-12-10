Sign up for our daily briefing

NYPD: Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC jumped by 361% this year

A protest demanding an end to anti-Asian violence on April 4 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 361% this year, the New York Police Department said this week.

Why it matters: The surge, from 28 last year to 129 as of Sunday, is part of a nationwide spike in anti-Asian hate over the last two years.

Details: The city saw a 100% overall increase in hate crimes this year. The NYPD made 249 arrests out of the 503 total hate crimes reported.

  • Antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ hate crimes also increased.

The big picture: In its last national report, the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center documented a total of 10,370 self-reported anti-AAPI hate incidents between March 19, 2020, and Sept. 30.

  • One in four Asian Americans have experienced a hate incident, per a poll from Survey Monkey and AAPI Data published in March.
  • Just last month, a group of teens attacked students of Asian descent on a train in Philadelphia, leading to rallies and calls for action.

Go deeper: How the yellow whistle became a symbol against anti-Asian hate

Hope King
Dec 9, 2021 - Technology

BTS #StopAsianHate tweet was most retweeted in 2021

Twitter Screenshot: BTS

A #StopAsianHate tweet was the most retweeted in 2021, Twitter said on Thursday. The post, from K-pop group BTS, generated nearly 1 million retweets.

Why it matters: The tweet, published on March 29, came a few weeks after a 21-year-old white man shot and killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in Georgia.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Soros group investing $40M in underfunded communities, including Asian Americans

Protesters at a Stop Asian Hate rally in London. Photo: May James/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Open Society Foundations is investing $42.5 million over five years in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) and Muslim, Arab and South Asian (MASA) communities, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The foundation says they are some of the largest grants given in the space. The money will be used for nonpartisan efforts, and more direct advocacy by organizations dedicated to and led by these minority communities — which have historically received little philanthropic support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging attack, will appeal verdict

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building to hear the verdict in his trial on in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on Thursday of making a false report to Chicago police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The 39-year-old former "Empire" star, who is Black and gay, reported to police that he was the victim of a hate crime when two men violently attacked him. Prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a hoax attack on himself. An attorney for Smollett said after the verdict he's "100% innocent" and would file an appeal, per AP.