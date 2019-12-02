Key manufacturing report to show whether U.S. is reversing declines

The ISM's manufacturing report will be released today and will provide important insight on whether things are bottoming out or getting worse in the U.S. manufacturing industry.
Why it matters: Surveys have shown manufacturing output declining for more than a year and the ISM's index has shown the industry in contraction for the last three months However, November's reading is expected to rise.
Of note: China's manufacturing data has been steadily improving with a private and a government survey both showing the sector growing more than expected last month. This was after six straight months of the government's metric showing contraction.
The big picture: The most important piece of U.S. manufacturing data will likely not be the ISM's reading on Monday — it will be the Labor Department's November U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
- Manufacturing has added just 2,000 net jobs in 2019, Barron's notes. That's due not only to a slowing pace of job growth from 2018's 264,000 manufacturing jobs added, but also to net job losses the past two months, including 36,000 net job losses in October.
