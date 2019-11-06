The U.S. services sector bounces back

Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. services sector roared back in October, with the ISM's non-manufacturing report jumping to 54.7, up from 52.6 the month before, and beating expectations.

Why it matters: The services sector makes up almost 70% of the U.S. economy and has been consistently trending lower, following the manufacturing sector for most of this year.