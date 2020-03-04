1 hour ago - Health

United Airlines cutting April flights amid coronavirus fears

Ursula Perano

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.

United Airlines will be cutting flights in April due to slowed demand amid growing fears over the novel coronavirus, per CNBC.

Where it stands: International flights will be cut by 20% and domestic flights by 10%. The rollback comes as coronavirus has spread worldwide since January — largely due to international travel stemming from Wuhan, China, and other sites of major outbreaks, including Italy and Iran.

The big picture: United is one of several airlines that have cut down on flights due to the outbreak itself or reduced demand stemming from fears of traveling. Foreign travel to the U.S. is slated to tumble over the next six months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Travel Association.

  • British Airways announced Monday it was canceling 12 flights from London's Heathrow to New York’s JFK airport — the most profitable route in the world — to match low demand.

