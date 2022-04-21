United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told the "Today" show Thursday that customers can get a refund for purchased tickets if they don’t want to fly after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate earlier this week.

Why it matters: The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mandate after the ruling, which was appealed by Department of Justice on Wednesday.

The big picture: The DOJ's appeal came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it concluded that the order remains necessary.

Several airlines and transportation companies lifted their mask requirements after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's ruling.

The U.S. is averaging around 40,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases each day — a slight increase after roughly two months of plummeting cases, according to data from the CDC.

What they're saying: Despite the appeal, Kirby said he believes it is "very unlikely" that a mask requirement will come back in the foreseeable future.

"COVID is going to be with us, it's going to be endemic and it's going to be here a long time, but we're learning to live with that, including in airports, in restaurants or at sporting events," Kirby said.

United is already considering removing its mask mandate before the ruling, Kirby said, though he stressed that customers and employees are free to wear a mask.

"For customers like that, that are immunocompromised or that have other concerns or issues, we are working with those customers if they don't want to fly."

Go deeper: How companies are responding to traveler mask mandate ruling