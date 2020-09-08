47 mins ago - Economy & Business

There aren't enough jobs for America's unemployed

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Data: Indeed; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of unemployed Americans vastly outnumbers the number of open jobs in every single state.

Why it matters: Even though we've come back from the worst unemployment numbers, the pandemic's economic toll keeps turning furloughs into job losses — and pushing millions of people out of the workforce entirely.

By the numbers: In every state, job postings are way down compared with 2019 levels, according to data from Indeed's Hiring Lab that was provided to Axios.

  • In several states with job-magnet cities — like New York, California, Illinois and Massachusetts — postings are down close to 30%. "This is more a big-city recession than a rural one," says Jed Kolko, Indeed's chief economist.
  • Some places, like West Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama, recovered but have started to dip again.
  • The outliers: The outlook in Hawaii and D.C., both of which rely on domestic and international tourism, is especially bleak, with job posts down 46% and 40%, respectively.

The big picture: With the pandemic affecting every city and every industry, job seekers have nowhere to turn.

  • "Historically, the U.S. has relied on mobility to solve these problems," says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The problem with the pandemic is that it has hit every single community in the country. There's nowhere to go."
  • As I wrote last week, hiring slumps have been concentrated in industries like hospitality and retail, which have been directly hit by the coronavirus crisis. But the effects are bleeding into other sectors like tech and finance as the pandemic and the recession push companies to reevaluate their hiring plans.

The bottom line: "We're gonna have a lot fewer jobs for a long time," Zandi says. "We'll get back, but it won't be next year or the year after. It'll likely be mid-decade."

Joann MullerCourtenay Brown
Sep 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

A new era of worker malaise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The collision of three unprecedented events — the pandemic, its economic toll and an uprising against racial injustice — is causing an extraordinary level of angst among workers.

Why it matters: High anxiety levels are touching employees in nearly every industry — as measured by the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index and other pollsand labor unrest could be bubbling beneath the surface.

Scott Rosenberg
14 hours ago - Technology

Why tech couldn't save us from COVID

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Tech's biggest, richest companies have proved powerless to help stop or stem the pandemic — largely because the companies' own products have destabilized the public sphere.

The big picture: When the greatest public health disaster of our lifetimes hit, the industry, despite earnest efforts, found that the information environment it had shaped via the internet and social media was profoundly vulnerable to misinformation, partisan division, ignorance and fraud.

Hans Nichols
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign lays out standards for coronavirus vaccine transparency

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign called on President Trump on Tuesday to answer three specific questions before releasing a coronavirus vaccine, while simultaneously warning that Trump may seek to short-circuit the scientific process for the sake of his re-election. 

Why it matters: After Trump accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of being anti-vaxxers yesterday, the Biden campaign is trying to establish firm standards on what would allay its fears that Trump isn't accelerating a vaccine for political reasons. 

