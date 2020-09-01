2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Jobs are coming back — but many industries are still struggling

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Data: Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

Millions of Americans are unemployed — and desperately seeking work that just isn't there.

What they're saying: "There aren’t enough jobs to go around," says Tara Sinclair, a senior fellow at the Indeed Hiring Lab. "It’s like playing musical chairs, and we’ve taken a whole lot of chairs out of the circle at once."

Jobs are coming back in some industries, but the pandemic continues to hurt others — turning many temporary layoffs into permanent job losses.

The sectors driving the recovery...

  • Jobs in trucking, warehousing and e-commerce, which support the stay-at-home economy, have been relatively strong, says Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed.
  • "Construction is doing well, too, as people are looking for new homes or to improve their current one," he says.

...and the sectors continuing to struggle:

  • The hospitality and tourism industries as well as retail and restaurants are suffering most as the pandemic drags on. Arts, entertainment and sports, which rely on large, in-person gatherings, are also in trouble.

Trouble at the top: Tech and finance jobs aren't immune to the coronavirus either. "These higher-wage sectors might be slower to recover because they base their hiring decisions on where they expect the economy to be longer-term," Kolko tells Axios.

  • Final-year MBA students, who are usually drowning in offers by the fall, are looking at a bleak jobs landscape as many of the big consulting firms freeze hiring, reports Patrick Thomas in the Wall Street Journal.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:40 p.m. ET: 25,590,668 — Total deaths: 852,985 — Total recoveries: 16,967,613Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:40 p.m. ET: 6,070,050 — Total deaths: 184,517 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The child care industry's plight

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The child care industry is collapsing under the strain of the pandemic.

Why it matters: With parents making up a third of the U.S. workforce, the fate of schools and day care centers and the strength of the economy are inextricably linked — given that the hit to closed schools could be an estimated 3.5% of GDP.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House on Sept. 18. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

