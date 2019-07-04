Former undocumented employees push to meet with Trump

Over 20 former undocumented employees of Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with the now-president to discuss immigration reform and to request immunity from deportation, according to the Washington Post.

What's happening: In a letter to Trump on Wednesday, the former Trump Organization employees — including groundskeepers, maids and kitchen staff — asked the president to "do the right thing" and not deport them or their friends and families. They cited their collective years of service to Trump's business empire, stating, "You know many of us and will recall how hard we worked for you, your family and your golf clubs."