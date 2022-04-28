UN chief visits Kyiv, calls Russian invasion "an absurdity in the 21st century"

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine "an absurdity in the 21st century" during his visit to towns surrounding Kyiv.

What he's saying: "When I see those destroyed buildings, I must say what I feel. I imagined my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed," Guterres said. "The war is evil."

"[O]ur emotions are that there is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," he added, while visiting the town of Borodyanka.

State of play: Guterres also visited the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where over 300 people were tortured and killed. Later on Thursday, Guterres is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit to Ukraine comes after the UN chief met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in an effort to help civilians flee the war in Ukraine. However, during the meeting, Putin focused on defending his country's invasion.

While in Bucha, Guterres showed support for the International Criminal Court’s investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

"I fully support the International Criminal Court and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept to cooperate with the International Criminal Court. But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself," Guterres said.

In Irpin, he focused on civilian deaths, saying that "[w]herever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians."

By the numbers: As of Wednesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 5,939 civilian casualties — 2,787 killed and 3,152 injured —in Ukraine since the start of the war.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," according to a press release.

Zoom in: Earlier this month, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that at least 10,000 civilians died during Russia's siege of the city, which started in early March. He warned that the death toll could come to pass 20,000.

