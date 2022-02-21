Sign up for our daily briefing

Ukraine warns of cyberattacks on government and agencies

Ivana Saric

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Officials have discovered warnings that hackers plan to launch a spate of cyberattacks on Ukraine's government, banking, and defense sectors on Tuesday, Ukraine's government-run cybersecurity agency CERT-UA announced in a press release Monday.

State of play: Ukrainian authorities discovered the cyberattack warnings on a hacking forum, per Reuters.

  • One message "referred to the lease of servers to prepare new attacks on the websites of the public sector, the banking sector, and the defense sector" and indicated the attacks would interfere with websites in the .ua zone, per CERT-UA.
  • In another message on the forum, the author wrote that they would be "focusing on websites that have a direct impact on Ukraine, such as banks, government portals, and military websites.

The big picture: Deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity Anne Neuberger last Friday said that the U.S. believes Russia to be behind a series of recent cyberattacks in Ukraine.

  • Last week Ukraine accused Russia of likely being behind a cyberattack that took down the web portal of the defense ministry and disrupted banking and terminal services at large state-owned lenders, Reuters reported.

The U.S. has said it believes cyberattacks would be a key part of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Populist flamethrowers rock media

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Britta Pedersen/Getty Images, Lloyd Bishop/NBC, Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Provocateurs from outside traditional party politics are driving a polarizing new strain of American political conversation.

Why it matters: Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and others have become some of the biggest cultural flashpoints of the Biden era.

Russell Contreras
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

HBO film on Frederick Douglass uses his words to challenge today

Frederick Douglass. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

A new HBO documentary examines the life of American writer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass through his fiery speeches that faulted the nation's role in perpetuating slavery and challenged the U.S. to redeem itself.

The big picture: "Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches" comes as some states pass restrictions on how schools and colleges can teach history, especially around race and slavery.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
3 hours ago - Sports

China won the Olympics

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Beijing mostly got what it wanted from the winter Olympics — a smooth Games without a major COVID outbreak. But political and human-rights controversies were never far from the surface.

Why it matters: The Chinese government has poured billions of dollars into new infrastructure, facilities and COVID testing for the Winter Olympics, hoping the investment would pay off with a boost to China's international image.

