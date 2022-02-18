White House believes Russia is behind cyberattacks in Ukraine

The U.S. believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks in Ukraine, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede or be coordinated in tandem with a military invasion. The targeting of Ukraine's defense ministry and several banks marked the largest denial-of-service attack in the country's history, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

What she's saying: "We have technical information that links the Russian Main Intelligence directory or GRU...was seen transmitting high volumes of communication to Ukraine-based IP addresses and domains," Neuberger said.