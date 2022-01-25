How much the U.S. has spent on aid to Ukraine

The United States has committed an increasing amount of foreign assistance to Ukraine over the years — with no other European or Eurasian nation receiving more since 2015, according to data from ForeignAssistance.gov.

The big picture: When it comes to military support in particular, the U.S. committed to more than $600 million just last year — and more than $2.7 billion since 2014. With the current threat from Russia, Ukraine — and Congress — are now pushing for more.

Driving the news: A second shipment of U.S. arms arrived in Ukraine on Sunday.

The weapons were part of the $200 million authorized by President Biden in December, separate from the $400 million that had already been obligated last year.

The U.S. also recently authorized NATO countries to transfer weapons to Ukraine that were originally made in the U.S.

Up to 8,500 U.S. troops are on "heightened alert" and prepared to deploy to help NATO in Eastern Europe if needed, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

What to watch: The Ukrainian military has improved since 2014, but it would still be no match for a full-scale Russian invasion, writes Axios' Zachary Basu.