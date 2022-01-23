Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Second shipment of U.S. weapons arrives in Ukraine

Ivana Saric

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. Photo: Nina Lyashonok/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Twitter Sunday that the government in Kyiv has received a second shipment of weapons from the United States.

Why it matters: With the failure of diplomatic talks to produce a deescalation in the brewing crisis, a Russian invasion of the country might be increasingly likely.

  • As much as the Ukrainian military has improved since 2014, it would still be no match for a full-scale Russian invasion, writes Axios' Zach Basu.
  • The U.S. and its allies hope that Western weapons, training, and the threat of financial sanctions may help deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading.

The big picture: "The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end," Reznikov tweeted, along with photos of the cache.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The weapons are part of a $200 million security assistance package President Biden authorized in December.
  • On Friday night the U.S. embassy in Ukraine tweeted that the first batch of U.S. weapons had arrived in Kyiv. "This cargo includes about 200,000 pounds of lethal weapons, including ammunition for the defenders of Ukraine on the front line."

Go deeper: Who's arming Ukraine: U.S., U.K., Baltic states — but not Germany

Go deeper

Zachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 32 mins ago - World

State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine

From left, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Chargés d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien during a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. Photo: Yevhen Liubimov/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The State Department will begin evacuating families and non-essential staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv this week, according to a travel advisory published Sunday evening.

Why it matters: The move underscores U.S. fears that a Russian invasion could destabilize Ukraine and threaten embassy's ability to assist Americans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightNeal Rothschild
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Perfect storm brewing for extreme politicians

Data: Axios research; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Redistricting and a flood of departing incumbents are paving the way for more extreme candidates in this year's midterm elections.

Driving the news: At least 19 House districts in 12 states are primed to attract such candidates — hard partisans running in strongly partisan districts — according to an Axios analysis of districts as measured by the Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index (PVI).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February — FDA OKs antiviral drug remdesivir for non-hospitalized COVID patients — Walensky: CDC language "pivoting" on "fully vaccinated".
  2. Vaccines: Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO — Team USA 100% vaccinated against COVID ahead of Beijing Olympics.
  3. Politics: Arizona governor sues Biden administration over COVID funds tied to mandates — Biden concedes U.S. should have done more testing — Arizona says it "will not be intimidated" on anti-mask school policies.
  4. World: Beijing Olympic Committee lowers COVID testing threshold ahead of Games — Beijing officials urge COVID-19 "emergency mode" before Winter Olympics — Austria approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow