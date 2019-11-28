Ukraine's top prosecutor: Barr has not requested an investigation

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka says Attorney General Bill Barr has not formally requested an investigation regarding the Bidens and Ukrainian gas company Burisma at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reassured President Trump during their July phone call that the next person to be appointed as the general prosecutor will "100%" be Zelensky's person, per the Financial Times. Ryaboshapka was appointed weeks later, and insists he is his own person.