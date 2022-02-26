In photos: Ukraine receives outpouring of support from around the globe

Thousands of people around the world are coming out to show their support for Ukraine as Russia continues to bombard its cities.

The big picture: Rallies have been documented in countries ranging from Thailand and Greece to the former Soviet republic of Georgia and Russia itself. Many are calling on their governments to take stronger action against the Kremlin as tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes.

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads: "No to war" at protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Mikhailichenko/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold their smartphones with torches lit as a Ukrainian flag is waved during a demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Feb. 25. Some 30,000 people rallied in Georgia's capital in an outpouring of solidarity with fellow ex-Soviet country Ukraine. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images

Roberto Gualtieri participates in the torchlight procession for peace in Ukraine. Photo: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters hold Ukrainian flags and placards during a demonstration in front of the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Over 200 people rally to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine near the Santa Monica Pier in California on Feb. 25. Many of the protesters are from Ukraine and have relatives still living there. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People protest against the Russian military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 25 in front of the Russian embassy in Tokyo. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People protest against the war and Russia's invasion in Hamburg, Germany, on Feb. 25. Photo: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Members of the Ukrainian community participate in a protest against the war at the Ukrainian Memorial in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 25. Brazil is home to the largest community of Ukrainian immigrants in Latin America with around 600,000 members who mostly live in Parana. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Bangkok. Over 50 stood outside the embassy gates, singing the Ukrainian national anthem and demanding sanctions and oil and gas embargoes. Photo: Mailee Osten-Tan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A demonstration at the Puerta Del Sol square in Madrid. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images