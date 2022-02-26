Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Ukraine receives outpouring of support from around the globe

Shawna Chen

Members of the Ukrainian community in Mexico protest outside the Russian embassy in Mexico City. Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thousands of people around the world are coming out to show their support for Ukraine as Russia continues to bombard its cities.

The big picture: Rallies have been documented in countries ranging from Thailand and Greece to the former Soviet republic of Georgia and Russia itself. Many are calling on their governments to take stronger action against the Kremlin as tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes.

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads: "No to war" at protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in central Saint Petersburg on Feb. 24. Photo: Sergei Mikhailichenko/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold their smartphones with torches lit as a Ukrainian flag is waved during a demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Feb. 25. Some 30,000 people rallied in Georgia's capital in an outpouring of solidarity with fellow ex-Soviet country Ukraine. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images
Roberto Gualtieri participates in the torchlight procession for peace in Ukraine. Photo: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Protesters hold Ukrainian flags and placards during a demonstration in front of the Russian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Hakan Akgun/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Over 200 people rally to denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine near the Santa Monica Pier in California on Feb. 25. Many of the protesters are from Ukraine and have relatives still living there. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
People protest against the Russian military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 25 in front of the Russian embassy in Tokyo. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People protest against the war and Russia's invasion in Hamburg, Germany, on Feb. 25. Photo: Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
Members of the Ukrainian community participate in a protest against the war at the Ukrainian Memorial in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on Feb. 25. Brazil is home to the largest community of Ukrainian immigrants in Latin America with around 600,000 members who mostly live in Parana. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in Bangkok. Over 50 stood outside the embassy gates, singing the Ukrainian national anthem and demanding sanctions and oil and gas embargoes. Photo: Mailee Osten-Tan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A demonstration at the Puerta Del Sol square in Madrid. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images
A protester stands with a placard as the colors of the Ukrainian flag are projected onto Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in central London on Feb. 25 to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Dave Lawler
32 mins ago - World

Mapped: 87 countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN

Expand chart
Data: UN; Map: Axios Visuals

Eighty-seven countries either voted for or co-sponsored a draft UN Security Council resolution deploring Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, though Russia used its veto to block it.

Driving the news: Eleven Security Council members backed the resolution with only Russia voting against and China abstaining rather than backing Russia. Ahead of the vote, the U.S. and Albania led an effort to get as many countries to sign the resolution as possible to underscore Russia's international isolation.

Axios
Updated 16 seconds ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainians wait at the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, on February 25, 2022. Photo: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Shawna Chen
Updated 3 hours ago - World

U.S. joins EU and U.K. in sanctioning Putin directly

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. imposed sanctions Friday on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other members of Russia’s Security Council.

Why it matters: It is extremely rare for the U.S. to sanction a sitting world leader, and the Kremlin had previously said it would consider sanctions on Putin himself to be a de facto severing of relations between the U.S. and Russia.

