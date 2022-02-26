Georgians rally against government's inaction on Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Thousands of Georgians poured into the streets Thursday and Friday to protest their government's inaction following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: Georgia was the one under attack in 2008 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to attack and occupy the former Soviet republic.

They eventually reached a ceasefire, which led to the withdrawal of Russian troops, but Russia's attack on Ukraine is directly connected to the period of intense conflict for many protesters.

Though the Georgian government has condemned Russia's invasion, it has not joined other countries in imposing sanctions. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili cited "national interests" in justifying the decision, per Eurasianet.

As the attacks unfold in Ukraine, thousands are making their discontent known and calling on Garibashvili to step down.

People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine in front of the Georgian government administration building on Feb. 25 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Daro Sulakauri via Getty Images

People stage a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 25 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Republic Square during nighttime in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Demonstrators wave a large Ukrainian flag as Georgians rally in support of Ukraine on Feb. 24 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Daro Sulakauri via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold placards and wave flags during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi on Feb. 25. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images