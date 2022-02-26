Skip to main content
Georgians rally against government's inaction on Russia

Shawna Chen
People stage a protest against Russia's military operations in Ukraine on Feb. 25 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of Georgians poured into the streets Thursday and Friday to protest their government's inaction following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: Georgia was the one under attack in 2008 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces to attack and occupy the former Soviet republic.

People gather for a rally in support of Ukraine in front of the Georgian government administration building on Feb. 25 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Daro Sulakauri via Getty Images
People stage a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 25 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Republic Square during nighttime in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Demonstrators wave a large Ukrainian flag as Georgians rally in support of Ukraine on Feb. 24 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Daro Sulakauri via Getty Images
Demonstrators hold placards and wave flags during a rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi on Feb. 25. Photo: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images
A demonstrator waves flags at a rally in support of Ukraine on Feb. 24 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Daro Sulakauri via Getty Images
