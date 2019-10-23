Indicted Giuliani associate raises possibility of executive privilege in court

A defense attorney for Lev Parnas, one of the two Soviet-born associates of Rudy Giuliani indicted on campaign finance charges this month, argued in a Manhattan court Wednesday that the White House could potentially invoke executive privilege over some of the evidence gathered by prosecutors, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Parnas, who pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped funnel foreign money into Republican campaigns, employed Giuliani as his lawyer at the same time that Giuliani was working for President Trump. Parnas and Igor Fruman are also under scrutiny from House investigators over allegations that they helped introduce Giuliani to Ukrainian officials as part of a campaign to gather damaging information on Joe Biden and help oust the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Go deeper: Trump officials worry about Giuliani's foreign dealings