Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Zachary Basu

Ukrainian President Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, in northern Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has introduced a 30-day state of emergency, called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and voted to allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. This is what a war footing looks like.

Details: The state of emergency will apply to all of Ukraine except for the territory in the east occupied by Russian and pro-Russian separatist forces.

  • It will allow the government to impose additional security measures and inspections, pending parliamentary approval, and could be extended a further 30 days.
  • The Ukrainian government has also called on millions of Ukrainian citizens to leave Russia, warning that it could become difficult to ensure their safety in a hostile country.

Between the lines: Some Western officials have been puzzled that Zelensky hadn't taken similar steps before or ordered a full national mobilization. But the president has long argued that causing "panic" would destabilize the country at the worst possible moment.

  • "There's been this perception that they've been downplaying the threat, and that they're therefore not prepared. That's completely inaccurate," a source in contact with the Ukrainian government tells Axios.
  • "They're as prepared as they can be. And boy are they going to fight. I do believe that the Russians don't quite understand what they're going to face," the source added.

The big picture: Zelensky and his team currently do not intend to relocate from the capital Kyiv to Lviv, in western Ukraine, to protect himself against what U.S. officials warn would be a devastating assault — complete with Russian missiles raining down on the city and the paralysis of electronic communications.

  • "The president will not be running away from his own capital," another source close to Zelensky told Axios' Jonathan Swan.
  • But the mood in Kyiv is "much more nervous than it was even 48 hours ago," the source said.

What they're saying: "Plan A is to utilize every tool of diplomacy, to deter Russia and prevent further escalation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday.

  • "And if that fails, plan B is to fight for every inch of our land, and every city and every village. To fight until we win."

What to watch: Russian forces have entered the occupied territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, but it's still unclear whether they will move beyond the "line of contact" or seek a confrontation with Ukrainian forces.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized extend to territory currently controlled by the Ukrainian government — the clearest indication yet that he may soon instigate a war.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

The green talent gap is widening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Demand for "green talent" is expanding across all industries — not just in what we think of as environmental sectors — but there aren't enough workers with the skills to fill those positions, according to new research from LinkedIn.

Why it matters: Companies and government leaders will need to step up efforts to equip workers with the skills needed to help employers be more environmentally friendly and achieve their ambitious climate goals.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

UN: Wildfire risk to jump 30% by 2050 due to global warming and land use

A firefighter from San Diego saves an American flag as flames consume a home in Greenville, California, in August during the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in the state. Photo: Josh Edelso/AFP via Getty Images

Destructive wildfires like the ones that have ravaged the U.S. West Coast in the past couple years are set to become 50% more common by the end of this century, the UN warns in a new report.

Driving the news: Global warming and land-use change would make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a 14% increase by 2030 and a 30% rise by 2050 projected, according to the study, published Wednesday by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the environmental nonprofit GRID-Arendal.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden admin suspends Alaska mining road plans approved in Trump era

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration asked a court Tuesday to send a Trump-era permit approval for an Alaska mining road running through Indigenous territory back to the Interior Department for further analysis on environmental impacts.

Why it matters: "The Interior Department is asking the court to remand the right-of-way decision to the agency to correct the significant deficiencies we have identified in the underlying analyses," the department said in an emailed statement.

