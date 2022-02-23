Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has introduced a 30-day state of emergency, called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and voted to allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. This is what a war footing looks like.

Details: The state of emergency will apply to all of Ukraine except for the territory in the east occupied by Russian and pro-Russian separatist forces.

It will allow the government to impose additional security measures and inspections, pending parliamentary approval, and could be extended a further 30 days.

The Ukrainian government has also called on millions of Ukrainian citizens to leave Russia, warning that it could become difficult to ensure their safety in a hostile country.

Between the lines: Some Western officials have been puzzled that Zelensky hadn't taken similar steps before or ordered a full national mobilization. But the president has long argued that causing "panic" would destabilize the country at the worst possible moment.

"There's been this perception that they've been downplaying the threat, and that they're therefore not prepared. That's completely inaccurate," a source in contact with the Ukrainian government tells Axios.

"They're as prepared as they can be. And boy are they going to fight. I do believe that the Russians don't quite understand what they're going to face," the source added.

The big picture: Zelensky and his team currently do not intend to relocate from the capital Kyiv to Lviv, in western Ukraine, to protect himself against what U.S. officials warn would be a devastating assault — complete with Russian missiles raining down on the city and the paralysis of electronic communications.

"The president will not be running away from his own capital," another source close to Zelensky told Axios' Jonathan Swan.

But the mood in Kyiv is "much more nervous than it was even 48 hours ago," the source said.

What they're saying: "Plan A is to utilize every tool of diplomacy, to deter Russia and prevent further escalation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday.

"And if that fails, plan B is to fight for every inch of our land, and every city and every village. To fight until we win."

What to watch: Russian forces have entered the occupied territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, but it's still unclear whether they will move beyond the "line of contact" or seek a confrontation with Ukrainian forces.