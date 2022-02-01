U.S. officials have received a written response from Russia's government to the American proposal on de-escalating Ukraine border tensions, the State Department said on Monday.

Why it matters: The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as an estimated 100,000 troops from Moscow amassed at Ukraine's border raise concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.

What they're saying: "We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we’ll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the statement continued.

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine."

The intrigue: It's unclear whether Russia's written response was delivered before or after Monday's fiery United Nations Security Council meeting — which saw Russian and U.S. officials trade barbs over the Ukrainian crisis.

Blinken has said the U.S. proposal offers the Kremlin "a serious diplomatic path forward, should Russia choose it," notes the Washington Post, which first reported news of the response.

Worth noting: The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate earlier on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus' border with Ukraine."