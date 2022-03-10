Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich was among seven Russian oligarchs to have their assets frozen by the United Kingdom's government on Thursday due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: There's also "a prohibition on transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions imposed" on Abramovich, per a statement from Britain's government.

Flashback: Abramovich announced plans earlier this month to sell his English soccer team, as calls grew for him to be sanctioned for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The big picture: The billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska, a former business partner of Abramovich's who has stakes in En+ Group, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, who the British government called "Putin's right-hand man," were also added to the U.K. government's "consolidated list of financial sanctions targets."

The others were VTB bank chair Andrey Kostin; Alexei Miller, CEO of energy company Gazprom; Nikolai Tokarev, president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft and; Dmitri Lebedev, chair of the board of directors of Bank Russia.

What they're saying: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people," Johnson added.

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.