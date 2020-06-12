36 mins ago - Technology

U.K. launches antitrust investigation of Facebook-Giphy deal

The United Kingdom's competition authority announced an investigation Friday into Facebook's acquisition of Giphy, and ordered the social media giant to halt integration of the animated images platform.

Why it matters: Facebook acquired Giphy last month as antitrust enforcers both in the U.S. and around the globe have increased their scrutiny of the power of major U.S. tech companies.

Driving the news: The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority in an enforcement order directed the companies to operate separately as it investigates the completed acquisition, threatening to hit Facebook with fines if it doesn't comply.

  • That includes no changes to key staff of Giphy or transferring of staff between the companies.
  • The order also calls for "no integration of the information technology of the Giphy or Facebook businesses, and the software and hardware platforms of the Giphy business shall remain essentially unchanged."
  • The CMA set a July 3 deadline for comment on the transaction.

What they're saying: Facebook argues that its ownership of Giphy will pose no harm to rival tech companies.

  • "Developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY, and GIPHY’s creative community will still be able to create great content," a Facebook spokesperson said. "We are prepared to show regulators that this acquisition is positive for consumers, developers, and content creators alike."

Context: The U.K.'s inquiry come after the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission announced its own investigation into the deal this week.

  • The ACCC said it will review whether the deal will provide Facebook with data that will strengthen its power in any markets or enable it to obtain data about its rivals that could reduce competition.
  • In the U.S., neither the Federal Trade Commission or the Justice Department have announced an investigation. The acquisition did not trigger a mandatory merger review in the U.S.

Ina FriedKia Kokalitcheva
Jun 11, 2020 - Technology

Scoop: Facebook establishing a venture arm to invest in startups

Facebook has been hiring seasoned tech investors to help lead a new "multimillion dollar" investment fund within its experimental apps team, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Starting a formal investing program aimed at startups could bolster the company's ability to spot the next big social app before it becomes big. That visibility is all the more important given that antitrust scrutiny has likely closed the door on large acquisitions by Facebook for the near future.

