2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Facebook to buy Giphy for $400 million

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook has agreed to buy Giphy, the popular platform of sharable animated images, Axios has learned from multiple sources. The total deal value is around $400 million.

Background: A source close to the situation says that the two companies first began talking prior to the pandemic, although that was more about a partnership than an acquisition.

  • Giphy is expected to retain its own branding, with its primary integration to come via Facebook's Instagram platform.
  • New York-based Giphy had raised around $150 million in VC funding since its 2013 inception, from firms like Betaworks (which incubated the company), Lerer Hippeau, IVP, DFJ Growth, GGV Capital, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Its most recent private valuation was around $600 million.
  • Yes, but: Facebook is facing enormous blowback over its previous acquisitions, which means that this deal, however small by comparison, is likely to face a lot of antitrust scrutiny by regulators. The tech giant is currently under investigation by federal and state lawmakers for antitrust.

The bottom line: Giphy is a massive video library, with hundreds of millions of daily users that share billions of GIFs, that generates revenue via branded content. Adding Facebook's ad sales and marketing firepower could be what transforms it from a popular service into a highly profitable one.

Update: Facebook just made it official on its company blog.

Source: Giphy

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 4,477,351 — Total deaths: 303,389 — Total recoveries — 1,606,796Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,419,998 — Total deaths: 85,974 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Business: April retail sales drop a record 16.4% — Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility.
  4. Congress: Mitch McConnell says “I was wrong" on Obama administration's pandemic playbook.
  5. Tech: Many tech workers won't be going back to the office — Airbnb and Lyft make key hires amid coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Broadway: Disney pulls Frozen from Broadway.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

An airline deal frenzy as Virgin Australia faces takeover

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Virgin Australia (ASX: VAH), Australia's second-largest airline, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is expected to receive upwards of eight indicative takeover bids today, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Because it reflects the high value of duopoly, even in the midst of a pandemic that has been catastrophic for airlines.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Paycheck Protection Program borrowers get more flexibility

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Federal regulators still haven't provided the required guidance on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness, a scant 18 days past deadline, but it's become less important for the vast majority of small business recipients.

Driving the news: The key buzzword this week was "safe harbor."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business