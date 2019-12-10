U.K. election: Key poll shows shrinking lead for Boris Johnson

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is projected to win a majority of 28 seats in Thursday's high-stakes election, down from a 68-seat majority forecast by the same poll in late November.

Why it matters: YouGov's MRP poll of 100,000 voters was the only one to accurately predict that Theresa May would lose her majority in the shock 2017 election. With just two days left in what's been a brutal election campaign, the opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties will be doing everything they can to block Johnson from earning a majority and passing his Brexit deal through Parliament.

