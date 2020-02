An image of the clock face of Big Ben was projected on 10 Downing Street, residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as Britain officially left the European Union at 11 p.m. London time.

Why it matters: "In its biggest shift since losing its global empire, [the U.K. turns] its back after 47 years on the post-World War Two project that sought to build the ruined nations of Europe into a global power," Reuters writes.