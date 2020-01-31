Bank of England holds interest rates steady before Brexit

The Bank of England held interest rates at 0.75% Thursday as governor Mark Carney, in his final policy meeting, said "the most recent signs are that global growth has stabilized."
Yes, but: The BOE cut its growth expectations for Britain to 1.1% for the next three years, down from 2019's 1.4%. The projections are England's lowest since World War II.
- “We no longer expect much of a pick-up [in productivity growth],” Ben Broadbent, BOE deputy governor for monetary analysis, said after the meeting.
Between the lines: Markets had priced in a 50% chance the central bank would cut rates after a string of unimpressive data, including its latest GDP report showing Britain's economy shrank by 0.2% in the second quarter and grew by just 0.4% in the third.
The big picture: The decision came just a day before Britain exits the European Union. The British pound moved to over $1.31 against the dollar and government bond yield rose.
